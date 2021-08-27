Georgia Southern vs Gardner-Webb Prediction, Game Preview

Georgia Southern vs Gardner-Webb prediction and game preview.

Georgia Southern vs Gardner-Webb Broadcast

Date: Saturday, September 4

Game Time: 6:00 ET

Venue: Allen E. Paulson Stadium, Statesboro, GA

Network: ESPN3

Georgia Southern (0-0) vs Gardner-Webb (0-0) Game Preview

Why Gardner-Webb Will Win

The Runnin’ Bulldogs weren’t bad in the FCS spring session going 2-2 thanks to a great pass rush, a decent defensive front, and a decent running game with some good parts keep up with the Georgia Southern ground attack.

Narii Gaither is a quick back who’ll average close to six yards per carry this season, Ty French is a fantastic hybrid pass rusher, and the has just enough of a run defense – and the ability to get into the backfield – to at least be a bother.

Georgia Southern’s offense is going through a bit of an overhaul, and QB Justin Tomlin is out for the first two games, but …

Why Georgia Southern Will Win

You know what’s coming.

Georgia Southern will control the clock and the tempo with its ground attack, and it’ll go even faster now.

This isn’t necessarily a slow-and-go option offense line Army or Navy like to use. The Eagles are ready to go fast, keep defenses on their heels, and the production will be there. In this game, though, the defense will have to step up.

The secondary will be one of the best in the Sun Belt and the linebacking corps will be a major plus. Campbell has a slew of good parts back, but it’s breaking in a few key offensive players. However …

What’s Going To Happen

Can the true freshman get the job done?

Former star QB Shai Werts is now at Louisville, Georgia Tech QB transfer James Graham is a receiver, and again, Tomlin is out due to academic issues. That puts the Eagle offense in the hands of Cam’Ron Ransom, a true freshman who has the fire and personality, but he needs the experience.

It’ll be a bit rocky for the Eagles, but the defense will be strong, the offensive line will take over, and all the deep group of running backs will make the O go.

Georgia Southern vs Gardner-Webb Prediction, Line

Georgia Southern 30, Campbell 16

No Line, o/u: No Line

