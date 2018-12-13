Georgia Southern vs. Eastern Michigan: Camellia Bowl preview and predictions

Georgia Southern is playing in just its second bowl game as an FBS program. (AP Photo/John Amis)

Georgia Southern (9-3) vs. Eastern Michigan (7-5)

Location: Montgomery, Alabama | Time: 5:30 p.m. | TV: ESPN | Line: Georgia Southern -2.5

HOW THESE TEAMS GOT HERE

Georgia Southern: After a disastrous two-win 2017 season, Georgia Southern got back to its option roots with Chad Lunsford and won nine games this year. The Eagles had a 7-1 start, including a big win over ranked App State, but dropped two of their last four to finish a game back in the Sun Belt East.

Eastern Michigan: Eastern Michigan overcame a four-game losing streak by winning four of its final five games in order to reach a bowl game for the second time in five seasons under Chris Creighton. The Eagles enter Saturday’s game on a three-game winning streak.

WHY YOU SHOULD WATCH

Georgia Southern lost its offensive identity with Tyson Summers running the show, but had a tremendous bounceback effort this year. Now with the option offense back in place, Southern is a top 10 rushing offense in the country going against the No. 93 rush defense in the country. EMU has traditionally been one of the worst MAC programs, but Creighton has built it into a stable program. Both programs really covet a bowl win.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Wesley Fields, RB, Georgia Southern: Fields, a senior, has been a steady presence during his career. With 959 yards on the year, he is just 56 away from 3,000 yards for his career. He is also averaging 23.7 yards per reception this season.

Maxx Crosby, DE, Eastern Michigan: Crosby was EMU’s lone first-team All-MAC selection in 2018. He earned it. The junior totaled 62 tackles, led the team with 18 tackles for loss and 7.5 sacks and was one of the national leaders with four forced fumbles.

Maxx Crosby (92) led Eastern Michigan with 18 tackles for loss and 7.5 sacks. (Photo by Steven King/Getty Images)

WHAT’S ON THE LINE

Georgia Southern: This is the third time Georgia Southern has reached the nine-win mark since moving up to the FBS level in 2014. A win would be the first 10-win season as an FBS program and the second bowl win since moving up from the FCS.

Eastern Michigan: EMU has not reached the eight-win mark since 1987, when it went 10-2 and won the California Bowl. That is also the only bowl win in program history, so a 30-year streak could be snapped with a victory.

PREDICTIONS

Nick Bromberg: Georgia Southern 28, Eastern Michigan 24

Sam Cooper: Eastern Michigan 31, Georgia Southern 28

Pat Forde: Eastern Michigan 27, Georgia Southern 24

