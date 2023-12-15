Georgia Southern football vs. Ohio: Scouting report, score prediction for Myrtle Beach Bowl

For the sixth time in program history — and the second straight season — Georgia Southern football is going bowling. The Eagles will face the Ohio Bobcats of the Mid-American Conference in the Myrtle Beach Bowl. The game kicks off at 11 a.m. Saturday on ESPN.

A win may salvage what has been an otherwise forgettable season for Georgia Southern. Despite starting 6-2 and clinching bowl eligibility in October, the Eagles followed up their hot start with a winless November, closing the regular season at 6-6. A win not only clinches a winning record, but also gives head coach Clay Helton his first bowl win with the program and his first anywhere since winning the 2016 Rose Bowl while coaching at USC.

Ohio, conversely, has been on a winning streak entering Saturday. The Bobcats won every game in November, the second time they've had a three-game or longer winning streak this season. They last lost to eventual MAC champions Miami (OH) in late October. Ohio finished the regular season at 9-3.

Here's our scouting report and score prediction for the Myrtle Beach Bowl:

Players to know

Bobcats quarterback Kurtis Rourke is still one of the MAC's best passers in his redshirt senior season. Although he was statistically better in 2022, Rourke enters Saturday with a conference-leading 63.5% completion percentage, but won't play: he entered the transfer portal earlier this month. Replacing him will be redshirt senior Parker Navarro.

Defensively, sixth-year senior linebacker Bryce Houston has done a little bit of everything for the Bobcats. In addition to his team-leading 119 tackles, Houston's also made a career-high 12.5 tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks, and he intercepted three passes.

History of Ohio football vs. Georgia Southern

Saturday marks the first time the two schools have faced off on the football field. At least some of the discrepancy between the two programs can be explained by their program histories. The Bobcats, along with the rest of the MAC, moved up to what is now the FBS in 1962, while the Eagles re-added football 20 years later and didn't move up to the FBS until 2014.

Score prediction

Ohio 31, Georgia Southern 17: Not only do the Bobcats have the momentum entering Saturday's contest, they're simply too talented for the Eagles to handle. Georgia Southern may keep the scoreboard close for a quarter or two, but eventually, Ohio will pull away.

