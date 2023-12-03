Georgia Southern football will play Ohio in Myrtle Beach Bowl

Georgia Southern is looking to snap its four-game losing streak, and the Eagles (6-6) will try to do it in the Myrtle Beach Bowl. Georgia Southern will play Ohio (9-3) out of the MAC. The game kicks off Dec. 16 at 11 a.m. ET and will be shown on ESPN.

Georgia Southern's Jalen White (25) runs past Nebraska defensive back Marques Buford Jr. (1) on Sept. 10, 2022, in Lincoln, Nebraska.

It is the sixth bowl game that Georgia Southern has gone to since moving up to the FBS level, entering with a 3-2 record. It's the second straight year that coach Clay Helton has led the Eagles to a bowl game, but Helton is still looking for his first bowl win in Statesboro. Helton's first season ended with a loss to Buffalo in the Camellia Bowl.

High school football: How Calvary Day is approaching rematch with Cedar Grove, this time in state semifinals

Georgia Southern's most recent bowl win was over Louisiana Tech in the 2020 New Orleans Bowl.

High School Football: Bryan County football duo has led squad to unprecedented season and spot in state semis

This article originally appeared on The Courier: Georgia Southern football to play in Myrtle Beach Bowl against Ohio