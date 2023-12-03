Georgia Southern football bowl game: Projections, live updates from selection day

Georgia Southern football is going bowling this season.

The Eagles (6-6, 3-5 Sun Belt) clinched bowl eligibility in late October with a 17-point win over rival Georgia State on a Thursday night. However, that still remains the last win for Georgia Southern to date. The Eagles lost four in a row to close the season, most recently to Appalachian State on Nov. 25th.

Georgia Southern's Jalen White (25) runs past Nebraska defensive back Marques Buford Jr. (1) on Sept. 10, 2022, in Lincoln, Nebraska.

Georgia Southern is one of 12 bowl-eligible Sun Belt teams. That likely limits the Eagles to SBC-affiliated games, such as the New Orleans, 68 Ventures, Camellia, or Myrtle Beach Bowls. However, the Eagles could still be a representative for one of the slots in the Cure, Frisco, or Boca Raton Bowls, open to any Group of Five team that qualified for a bowl game. Georgia Southern could even serve as a fill-in in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl or New Mexico Bowl if necessary.

Here's where the experts predict the Eagles will play:

USA Today Sports

Erick Smith most recently projected the Eagles to travel to Conway, S.C. to face Jacksonville State in the Myrtle Beach Bowl on Dec. 18.

ESPN

Mark Schlabach has Georgia Southern facing Eastern Michigan in the Famous Toastery Bowl in Charlotte, N.C. on Dec. 18, while Kyle Bonagura has the Eagles against the Camellia Bowl against Texas Tech in Montgomery, Ala. on Dec. 23.

CBS Sports

Jerry Palm also predicts that GASO will play in the Camellia Bowl, albeit against Tulane.

247Sports

Brad Crawford projects the Eagles to play in the Boca Raton Bowl against UCF on Dec. 21.

Action Network

Brett McMurphy agrees with Georgia Southern's Boca Raton Bowl projection, but not its opponent. Instead, he predicts that the Eagles will face Duke.

Fox Sports

Bryan Fischer projects that GASO will face Texas Tech on Dec. 26 in the First Responder Bowl in Dallas.

The Athletic

Stewart Mandel and Scott Dochterman also predict that Georgia Southern will head to Dallas for the First Responder Bowl, but will do so against Rice.

