Georgia Southern Eagles Top 10 Players: College Football Preview 2022

Georgia Southern Eagles Preview 2022: Who are the top 10 players going into the season?

– Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews & @PeteFiutak

Georgia Southern Eagles Preview

Offense, Defense Breakdown | Keys To The Season

Season Prediction, What Will Happen | Schedule

Derrick Canteen, CB Jr.

The 5-11, 190-pound corner earned First Team All-Sun Belt honors as a freshman in 2020 with 48 tackles, 6 interceptions, and 10 broken up passes. He also took a fumble for a touchdown. Last year he made five tackles before getting knocked out for the year with a torn pectoral muscle.

Anthony Wilson, S Jr.

5-10, 200. 140 tackles, 1.5 sacks, 7 TFL, 1 INT, 15 broken up passes over the last two seasons

Khalil Crowder, OG Sr.

6-1, 305. Third Team All-Sun Belt honors after starting 11 games last year at right guard. Third year as a starter.

Anthony Beck, P Sr.

6-4, 230. 183 punts, 7,902 yards, 43.2 yards per kick in three seasons. Third Team All-Sun Belt honors

Justin Ellis, DE Sr.

6-2. 255. 66 tackles, 8.5 sacks, 16.5 tackles for loss, 2 forced fumbles, 2 broken up passes in three years after transferring from Syracuse

Michael Edwards, LB Soph.

6-1, 215. 59 tackles, 7 tackles for loss last season

Gerald Green, RB Jr.

5-9, 195. 167 carries, 974 yards (5.8 ypc), 7 TD, 2 catches for 26 yards over 21 games

Beau Johnson, TE Jr.

6-1, 225. 21 catches, 263 yds (12.5 ypc), 5 TD in two seasons

Kyle Vantrease, QB Sr.

6-2, 220. 387-for-654 (59%), 4,755 yards, 25 TD, 13 INT, 195 rushing yards, 13 TD

Alex Raynor, PK Jr.

5-11, 190. 27-of-39 field goals, 61-of-63 extra points over the last two seasons

Georgia Southern Eagles Preview

Offense, Defense Breakdown | Keys To The Season

Season Prediction, What Will Happen | Schedule



[protected-iframe id=”361699434b6d70baf15f631ed2408ac1-97672683-92922408″ info=”https://www.googletagservices.com/tag/js/gpt.js” ]

– 2022 College Football Schedules: All 131 Teams

1

1

1

1