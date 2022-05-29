Former Michigan State basketball guard Rocket Watts commits to Oakland via transfer portal

Associated Press

This has been a good week in North Texas for Scott Stallings, first qualifying for the U.S. Open that will be played less than an hour from where he was born and now sharing the lead at Colonial with top-ranked Scottie Scheffler and Beau Hossler. Stallings shot a 6-under 64 without a bogey on a relatively calm Friday at Hogan's Alley. Scheffler, in one of the last groups of the day after Stallings and Hossler played in the morning wave, tied them with a 14-foot birdie putt at the par-4 17th and saved par at No. 18 after his final drive went left into the rough.