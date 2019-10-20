Georgia Southern, Coastal Carolina teams penalized for 'hype dance-off' (Video)

Georgia Southern knocked off Coastal Carolina 30-27 in triple overtime. (Chris Thelen/Getty Images)

Here’s something you don’t see every day.

Before the fourth quarter of Georgia Southern’s home game vs. Coastal Carolina began, both teams were assessed unsportsmanlike conduct penalties. It was the same call we saw last week when Oklahoma and Texas had a pregame scuffle and there was some pushing and shoving between Notre Dame and USC while the teams went into the locker room for halftime.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

In this case, it was a dance-off. Yes, you read that correctly.

This is new ... every player on Coastal Carolina and Georgia Southern was given a penalty for dancing 😂 pic.twitter.com/3TuEZ5iN8B — ESPN (@espn) October 20, 2019

What a sport. Only in college football.

Georgia Southern had a 10-7 lead at that point, but it was far from over. Coastal Carolina tied it up at 10-10 with a field goal at the 7:33 mark of the fourth, a kick that eventually forced overtime.

It took three extra frames, but Georgia Southern pulled out a 30-27 victory thanks to a Wesley Kennedy touchdown run in triple overtime.

The Eagles improved to 3-3 (2-1 Sun Belt) with the win while CCU dropped to 3-4 (0-3 Sun Belt).

More from Yahoo Sports: