Georgia sophomore qualifies for the Olympics

Georgia Bulldogs sophomore track athlete Aaliyah Butler has qualified for the 2024 Olympics in Paris, France. Butler qualified in the 400 meters event. She finished second at the U.S. Olympic Track & Field Trials in Eugene, Oregon, with a blazing fast time of 49.71.

She finished a fraction of a second behind Kendall Ellis (49.46) in the 400 meters event. Butler and Ellis along with Alexis Holmes, who finished third, qualified for Team USA in the 400 meters.

Aaliyah Butler topped her own school record, which was previously 49.79, to qualify for the Olympics. Butler is from Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Additionally, former Georgia track star (2015-2018) Keturah Orji qualified for the Olympics in the triple jump. Orji finished fourth at the 2016 Olympics and seventh at the 2021 Olympics in Tokyo. Orji, who finished second in the triple jump, will be competing in her third Olympics.

More former Georgia Bulldogs including Matthew Boling are trying to qualify for the Paris Olympics.

