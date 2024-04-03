Georgia softball remains top-3 in NCAA power rankings

The Georgia Bulldogs softball team remains the country’s No. 3 team in the latest edition of the NCAA’s softball power rankings.

Georgia is now 29-6 on the season with wins over eight different ranked opponents. The Dawgs are ranked behind only Oklahoma and Duke in the power rankings. Georgia is 6-3 in SEC action.

Michella Chester explained why she ranks Georgia as the No. 3 softball team in her top-10 power rankings.

The Bulldogs split with Arkansas and will play the rubber match tonight. They lost by one run on Saturday before responding with an 8-2 win on Sunday where Jayda Kearney had 4 hits in the win.

Chester’s rankings did not factor in Georgia’s 8-2 loss to Arkansas on April 1.

Georgia softball’s next game is at home against Mercer at 6:00 p.m. ET on April 3. After that, Georgia play at Tennessee, who is the No. 4 team in Chester’s power rankings, in a three-game SEC series from Friday to Sunday.

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire