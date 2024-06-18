Georgia Softball Postseason Awards, Rankings, Pro Signings Roundup

ATHENS, Ga. – University of Georgia softball completed the 2024 season in the Super Regional round of the NCAA Tournament in May, finishing the season with 42 wins in Tony Baldwin’s third season as head coach.

Georgia appeared in its second Super Regional in just three seasons under Baldwin, making back-to-back appearances for the first time since the Bulldogs made three-straight Super Regionals from 2014-16.

The Bulldogs finished the season in the top 15 in the USA Today/NFCA and ESPN/USA Softball polls for the 14th time in program history.

USA Today/NFCA: 14

ESPN.com/USA Softball: 13

D1Softball: 15

Softball America: 13

After the season, several Bulldogs were recognized for their performances on and off the field, and several graduating student-athletes signed pro contracts.

Second baseman Sydney Kuma was awarded the 2024 Rawlings Gold Glove Award from the National Fastpitch Coaches Association (NFCA). The award is bestowed upon the top nine defensive players in the country. While only in its third year for Division I softball, Kuma becomes Georgia’s first Gold Glove Award winner.

Outfielder Jayda Kearney was recognized by D1Softball as a First Team All-American. Kearney adds the honor to her 2024 resume, which includes First Team All-SEC and NFCA Southeast All-Region Second Team. Kearney knocked 20 home runs and drove in 53 runs with a team-best .356 batting average and .733 slugging in 2024.

Softball America ranked Sara Mosley (#46) and Kearney (#52) on its Top 100 Player Rankings from the season. Additionally, Mosley was ranked sixth among third basemen while Kearney was 11th among outfielders.

Junior pitcher Lilli Backes was recognized by College Sports Communicators on the Academic All-District Team. A transfer from North Carolina, Backes is carrying a 3.63 cumulative GPA in college. She’s currently pursuing a Finance degree.

Shelby Walters, Mosley, and Kuma each signed professional contracts with the Chattanooga Steam. Steam will play its inaugural season at UT Chattanooga, beginning June 19-22, when it hosts the Coca-Cola Scenic City Cup. Chattanooga will host three other pro fastpitch teams on two different occasions in Chattanooga. The Steam will also travel to Oklahoma City, Clearwater, Florida, and Long Island, New York.

Kearney inked a pro deal with the Texas Monarchs. The Monarchs are one of the newest expansion teams in Women’s Professional Fastpitch, joining the league with the Texas Smoke, Coastal Bend Tidal Wave, and Hub City Adelitas. The season begins June 20-23 when the Monarchs and Smoke face off.