Georgia softball plummets in NCAA power rankings

The Georgia Bulldogs softball team has dropped in the latest edition of the NCAA’s softball power rankings. Georgia is now ranked No. 9 after going 2-2 over the last week.

Georgia is 31-8 on the season with ton of quality wins. However, Georgia has struggled some as of late. The Bulldogs, who are 7-5 in conference play, have lost their last two SEC series to Tennessee and Arkansas. Georgia lost two of three games to both Tennessee and Arkansas.

Michella Chester explained why she dropped Georgia from the third-ranked to the ninth-ranked softball team in her top-10 power rankings.

Georgia takes a big fall after their second straight SEC series loss. First to Arkansas and now to Tennessee.

Georgia softball’s next game is at home against Georgia State at 6:00 p.m. ET on April 10. After that, Georgia play at Kentucky, who is 24-14 this season, in a three-game SEC series from Friday to Sunday.

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire