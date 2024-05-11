Georgia Softball: Kearney, Mosley, Goodnight Garner All-SEC Honors

AUBURN, Ala. – The Southeastern Conference announced Friday morning that seniors Jayda Kearney and Sara Mosley have been named First Team All-SEC, and junior Dallis Goodnight has been named Second Team.

“I’m really proud of these three,” head coach Tony Baldwin said. Sara and Jayda have been good players and have experienced a high level of success in this conference for several years now. That is a tough task and a great accomplishment. I'm proud of them both and happy for them to be recognized.

“Dallis has worked so hard to grow her game, and it has really shown. She is a great competitor, and I’m happy for her to be recognized for the season that she has put together.”

This is the third First Team All-SEC appointment for both Mosley and Kearney (2022, 2023, 2024). Kearney was named to the All-Freshman Team in 2021. This is Goodnight’s first all-conference honor of her career.

Kearney, a native of Columbus, New Jersey, led the Bulldogs with 17 RBI in conference play this season, slugging five home runs. She slugged .528 with a .407 on-base clip against SEC opponents. Her 17 RBI tied for 10th most in the league while her 38 total bases finished 11th. She completed the regular season with 17 home runs with 46 RBI, slugging .714 on the season.

Mosley completed SEC play with five home runs and 14 RBI. The Elijay, Georgia native had the most hits of any Bulldog with 24. Her hit total in SEC games finished eighth in the conference, while her 14 runs scored tied for 10th. Her 41 total bases, which led Georgia, finished seventh. On the season, she knocked 16 home runs and led the team with 57 RBI.

Goodnight was Georgia’s top hitter in SEC play, recording a .379 batting average while leading the squad with a .446 on-base percentage and 16 runs scored. Her batting average finished fourth, on-base finished eighth, runs scored seventh, and five stolen bases eighth. Goodnight, who hails from Dacula, Georgia, was Georgia’s top hitter on the season, batting .352. She accumulated 12 stolen bases.

The Bulldogs take on second-seeded Florida in Auburn, Alabama in the quarterfinal round of the SEC Tournament Friday morning at 10 a.m. ET live on SEC Network.