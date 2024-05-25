Georgia softball falls to UCLA, eliminated in super regional

The Georgia Bulldogs softball team has been eliminated in the NCAA Tournament. Star Jayda Kearney and the No. 11 national seed Bulldogs dropped a pair of road games to the No. 6 national seed UCLA Bruins to conclude Georgia’s season.

The Dawgs went 43-19 on the season with ton of quality wins. However, Georgia had a bit of slump to end the season after getting the year off to a hot start. UCLA won Game 1 against Georgia 8-0 and then topped the Bulldogs 6-1 in Game 2. The Bruins are advancing to the Women’s College World Series.

“Congratulations to UCLA, they really put themselves in a position where they’re playing good softball in all phases of the game,” said Georgia softball coach Tony Baldwin. “I think they’re about as complete a team as we’ve played and we’ve played a lot of good ones.”

The Bulldogs were hoping to make a run to the Women’s College World Series, but came up just short in the Los Angeles Super Regional.

“They’re just good kids,” said Baldwin on Georgia’s senior class. “Good people, that have grown. We all have shortcomings that we’re trying to overcome in our lives, and you have to tackle some of those things head-on. I think the beautiful thing about college softball, and what I hope Georgia softball is it’s a safe place to grow as a person.”

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire