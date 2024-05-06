Georgia softball to face Aubun in opening round of SEC tournament

ATHENS, Ga. – The University of Georgia softball team will be the No. 7 seed in the upcoming SEC Tournament in Auburn, Alabama, and will face off against No. 10 Auburn in the first round on Wednesday, May 8 at 5 p.m. ET.

The winner will advance to the quarterfinal round and will face No. 2 seed Florida on Thursday at 5 p.m. ET

The 2024 SEC Tournament will be played at Jane. B Moore Field in Auburn. Tuesday and Wednesday’s first-round games and Thursday’s quarterfinals will air live on SEC Network. The semifinals and championship will air on ESPN2.

Georgia concluded the 2024 regular season with a 38-15 overall record and a 12-12 record in SEC play. The Bulldogs accumulated 14 wins over top 25 opponents in 2024.

Georgia’s record in the SEC Tournament is 21-25 in 22 appearances. The Bulldogs’ lone title was 10 years ago in 2014.