Georgia softball earns No. 11 seed, hosting regional

The Georgia Bulldogs softball team is hosting a regional in the NCAA Tournament. Star Jayda Kearney and the Bulldogs went 39-16 on the season with ton of quality wins.

Georgia finished the year 12-12 in SEC play. Georgia entered a slump (the Dawgs are 3-5 in their last eight games) to end the season, but is hoping to make a run in the NCAA Tournament.

Georgia hosts the Charlotte 49ers, the Liberty Flames and the UNCW Seahawks in the Athens Regional. Georgia’s opening game of the regional is against UNCW at 5:30 p.m. ET on Friday, May 17 and will be televised on ESPN+. The Bulldogs will play again on Saturday. Regionals are in a double elimination format.

The #RoadToWCWS runs through Athens‼️ 1️⃣1️⃣th-seeded Georgia will host Charlotte, Liberty, and UNCW in the NCAA Athens Regional beginning Friday, May 17! $25 all-session tickets are on sale now!

🎟️ https://t.co/U7VhJ2KKtr#Team28 | #GoDawgs pic.twitter.com/Ew2NgevnXu — Georgia Softball (@UGASoftball) May 12, 2024

Georgia’s regional will be wrapped up on May 19. The Bulldogs are looking to make a run to the Women’s College World Series. First, Georgia needs to take care of business and win the Athens Regional.

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire