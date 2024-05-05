Georgia softball blanks Mississippi State, 5-0

STARKVILLE, Miss. – The 14th-ranked Georgia softball team shut out No. 20 Mississippi State 5-0 on Saturday to even the weekend series at Nusz Park.

Fast Facts

• Lyndi Rae Davis’ two-RBI single in the first inning, which put Georgia ahead 3-0, cemented her 10th multi-RBI game of the season, third-most on the team. Saturday was also her fifth multi-hit game of the season.

• Dallis Goodnight recorded her eighth multi-hit game and has had a hit in each of Georgia’s last three games. She finished with three hits, a season-high, and tied a career-best three runs scored.

• After allowing two hits to MSU in the first inning, Shelby Walters pitched four scoreless, hitless innings. She struck out two batters and walked one in five innings.

• Georgia is 8-0 in game two of each SEC series this season. Sunday's series finale will be the sixth rubber game Georgia has played in SEC play. The Bulldogs are 1-4 in those games.

• This was the pitching staff’s ninth shutout of the season and second of SEC play.

• The Bulldogs improve to 16-0 when scoring in the first inning.

Up Next

The 2024 regular-season finale is set for Sunday afternoon in Starkville. Georgia and Mississippi State will square off at 12 p.m. ET live on SEC Network.