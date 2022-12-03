Georgia’s Smael Mondon Jr. makes interception off triple deflection of LSU pass

Keep your eye on the football never was more appropriate than in the SEC Championship on Saturday between LSU and Georgia.

The ball was deflected, not once, twice but three times before the Bulldogs came away with an interception.

The pass deflected off Jock Bech, then hit off the wideout’s helmet before Javon Bullard got his hands on it … temporarily.

It wound up in the arms of Smael Mondon, Jr., who finally corraled it and the Dawgs has a pick.

OMG THIS GEORGIA INTERCEPTION LOOOOOOOOOOOOOOL pic.twitter.com/Czu9e8ilyE — Mr Matthew CFB (@MrMatthewCFB) December 3, 2022

