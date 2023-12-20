Advertisement

Georgia signs top 5 safety Demello Jones

Georgia football signed 28 players on National Signing Day. Even though it was only the start of early signing period, the class is seemingly finalized following a near perfect day for the Bulldogs.

Georgia’s 2024 class finishes at No. 1 in the nation and features some of the most highly-touted recruits in the Kirby Smart era.

Among a star-studded defensive group is four-star safety Demello Jones, out of Swainsboro (Ga.) High School.

Jones (6-foot-1, 176 pounds) is rated as the No. 5 safety, the No. 10 player in the state and the No. 63 player overall in his class, per 247Sports.

Jones was a two-way star at Swainsboro, serving as a ball carrier, wide receiver and safety.

His most impressive performance came this year against Prince Avenue Christian in the 1A Div 1 GHSA State Championship game. Jones scored four times in that game, including a 98-yard pick-six, in the 49-32 loss.

Pair Jones’ skills with five-star safety signee K.J. Bolden and the Bulldogs have one of the most versatile incoming safety groups in the nation.

 

