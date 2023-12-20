Georgia signs nation’s No. 1 punter

Georgia football has locked-in the No. 1 recruiting class in the 2024 cycle with a huge National Signing Day that features 27 signees in total.

The group includes the nation’s top punter Drew Miller. The three-star prospect hails from Mediapolis, Iowa.

Miller (6-foot-2, 195 pounds) is referred to as “Killer Miller” by his Mediapolis High School teammates because of his powerful leg.

Miller earned MaxPreps All-American honors in 2023 for an impressive senior year in which he averaged 49.5 yards per punt with 55 percent landing inside the 20.

Miller will play behind rising junior punter Brett Thorson in Athens.

We’ve got you covered live at UGA Wire throughout the early signing period.

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire