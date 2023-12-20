Georgia signs massive 4-star OT

The early signing period is here and UGA Wire has you covered throughout the day as the Bulldogs sign the bulk of their 2024 class.

Georgia football has signed one of the largest offensive lineman in the 2024 cycle. Four-star recruit Daniel Calhoun stands a whopping 6 feet, 7 inches and 365 pounds.

Calhoun is the No. 5 offensive tackle in the nation, the No. 12 recruit in Georgia and the No. 66 player overall per 247Sports.

The talented lineman played for Walton High School in Marietta, Georgia. He will have a chance to compete for meaningful snaps next season with the departure of multiple starters along the Georgia offensive line.

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire