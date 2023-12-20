Georgia signs explosive 4-star WR Nitro Tuggle

The early signing period is here and UGA Wire has you covered throughout the day as the Bulldogs sign the bulk of their 2024 class.

Bulldogs faithful can rest easy, four-star wide receiver NiTareon “Nitro” Tuggle has signed his letter of intent to the University of Georgia.

Tuggle, out of Nappanee, Ind., is ranked as the No. 17 wide receiver, the No. 2 player in Indiana and the No. 84 recruit overall in the 2024 class, per 247Sports Composite rankings.

Tuggle’s pledge wasn’t clear cut as of late and there was talk of a flip to LSU after he visited the Tigers earlier this month. Those rumors are now put to bed.

The Northwood High School star has sharply risen up recruiting rankings over the last year.

On tape, Tuggle is an explosive athlete. The talented wide receiver makes sharp cuts and is a playmaker when he gets the football. Tuggle shows the ability to track the ball well and is capable of making contested catches over defensive backs.

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire