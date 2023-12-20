Georgia signs elite 2024 CB Ellis Robinson IV
The early signing period is here and we have you covered throughout the day as Georgia football signs the bulk of its No. 1 2024 recruiting class.
The first five-star recruit in the fold is elite cornerback Ellis Robinson IV.
Robinson (6 feet, 1 inch, 185 pounds) plays high school football for one of the best programs in the country, IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida.
247Sports ranks Robinson as the No. 3 recruit in the nation, the No. 1 player in the state of Florida and the No. 1 cornerback. However, ESPN’s recruiting rankings consider the defensive back to be the top recruit in the nation.
Despite a late push by Miami and Alabama, Robinson is officially a Georgia Bulldog, becoming one of the highest-rated cornerbacks signed in the Kirby Smart era.
— Georgia Football (@GeorgiaFootball) December 20, 2023