Georgia signs another huge 4-star OT

Georgia football’s impressive National Signing Day haul is good enough to give the Bulldogs the No. 1 overall class in the nation.

Georgia’s gameplan along the offensive line is clear — size, size and more size.

Four-star offensive tackle Michael Uini, out of Copperas Cove High School is one of those additions on the “The Great Wall of Georgia”.

Coming in at 6-foot-7, 335 pounds, Uini is rated as the No. 11 offensive tackle, the No. 27 player in the state of Texas and the No. 160 recruit overall in his class, per 247Sports.

Uini joins an impressive offensive line group that averages 6-foot-6.5, 337.5 pounds among its six signees.

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire