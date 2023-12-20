Georgia signs another 4-star RB

National Signing Day is in full swing and we’ve got you covered here at UGA Wire throughout the day.

Georgia football added to its No. 1 overall class with the signing of four-star running back Chauncey Bowens.

Bowens, from the Benjamin School in North Palm Beach, Fla., is the nation’s No. 16 ranked running back in the class of 2024, per 247Sports. He is ranked as the No. 168 overall player in the nation.

The Bulldogs flipped Bowens (5-foot-11, 219 pounds) from rival Florida on June 10. His physical running style will fit right in with the Georgia ground game.

Bowens joins four-stars Dwight Phillips Jr. and Nate Frazier as the Bulldogs’ signees at tailback.

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire