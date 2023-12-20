Georgia signs 4-star quarterback Ryan Puglisi

The Georgia Bulldogs have signed quarterback Ryan Puglisi from Paxton, Massachusetts. The four-star recruit played his senior year at Avon Old Farms High School and is rated one of the best pro style quarterbacks in the country.

He finished his senior season with 1,693 yards and 14 touchdowns. He completed 65.2% of his passes and led Avon Old Farms to a 7-2 record. Puglisi is the No. 10 quarterback in the 2024 class, per 247Sports.

Puglisi was recruited by former offensive coordinator Todd Monken and has maintained his commitment to Georgia, despite all of the noise surrounding Dylan Raiola. Puglisi committed to the Bulldogs on Oct. 16, 2022 and hasn’t taken any visits elsewhere. Puglisi joins a solid quarterback room with Carson Beck and Gunnar Stockton leading the way.

The 6-foot-3 quarterback is a multi-sport athlete that can improvise, but prefers to stand tall in the pocket and make plays with his arm. Puglisi has the ability to throw outside the numbers as good as he can inside the numbers.

We’ve got your early signing period coverage here at UGA Wire throughout the day.

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire