Georgia signs 4-star OT Marcus Harrison

Georgia football hauled in 28 signees during National Signing Day to kick off the early signing period. The Bulldogs’ 2024 class comes in at No. 1 in the nation in front of Alabama and Ohio State.

Among the group is four-star offensive tackle Marcus Harrison, out of St. Francis High School in Hamburg, N.Y.

Harrison isn’t hard to miss on the field, standing at 6-foot-7.5, 336 pounds. He is rated as the No. 3 player in New York and the No. 28 offensive tackle in the 2024 class, per 247Sports.

Harrison was predicted to sign with Wisconsin early in 2023, but Georgia’s offer in April was too good to pass up. He committed in March and stuck with the Bulldogs even after visiting the Badgers in June.

