Georgia signs 4-star OT Marques Easley

We continue our National Signing Day coverage with Georgia football’s signing of four-star offensive lineman Marques Easley.

Easley plays high school football for Kankakee High School in Kankakee, Ill. The 6-foot-6, 330-pound offensive tackle is the fifth-ranked recruit in Illinois, the No. 243 recruit in the class of 2024 and the No. 21 offensive tackle.

Georgia held off Alabama, Tennessee and Oklahoma for Easley’s pledge this summer.

He joins an impressive offensive line haul made up of Daniel Calhoun, Nyier Daniels, Michael Uni, Marcus Harrison and Malachi Toliver.

The Dawgs have locked-in the nation’s No. 1 overall class.

