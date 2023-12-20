Georgia signs 4-star LB Kristopher Jones

The early signing period is here and UGA Wire has you covered throughout the day as the Bulldogs sign the bulk of their 2024 class.

Georgia has signed another talented linebacker in four-star Kristopher Jones, out of Fairfax (Va.) High School.

Jones (6-foot-2, 220 pounds) is rated as the No. 11 linebacker, the No. 2 player in Virginia and the No. 134 player overall in the 2024 class, per 247Sports Composite rankings.

Jones chose the Bulldogs over Florida and Michigan State.

The Bulldogs are no stranger to adding elite linebacker talent. Georgia has already signed five-star Justin Williams, the No. 1 player at the position in the 2024 cycle.

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire