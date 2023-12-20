Georgia signs 4-star edge defender Quintavious Johnson

National Signing Day brought 28 new Georgia Bulldogs to Athens, giving the Dawgs the 2024 recruiting cycle crown as the best class in the nation.

One of the latest edge defenders to dawn the Red & Black is four-star Quintavius Johnson, out of Mays High School in Atlanta, Ga.

The in-state prospect is rated as the No. 30 edge, the No. 47 player in Georgia and the No. 395 recruit overall in his class, per 247Sports.

Johnson (6-foot-4, 242 pounds) played quarterback before making the transition to defense in 2022. He is the only recruit labeled as an edge defender to sign with Georgia in the 2024 class.

