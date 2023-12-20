Georgia signs 4-star DL Jordan Thomas

The Georgia Bulldogs have signed powerful defensive lineman Jordan Thomas in the 2024 class. The four-star interior defensive lineman is from Hackensack, N.J., and will head down south to start his college career.

He’s the top ranked player in the state of New Jersey and he’s the 117th-best player in the nation. He adds size on the defense to this 2024 recruiting class for Georgia. Thomas committed to the Bulldogs in June.

He’s a 6-foot-5, 296-pound monster in the middle and can find his way on the field early with his measurements and athleticisms. Thomas has a quick twitch athleticism for his size and can make an impact with his 80-inch wing span.

The Don Bosco Prep product comes to Georgia in a time of need with several players departing for the NFL. The Bulldogs have done a strong job developing defensive line talent as many players have been drafted at the next level and Thomas can be apart of that list of players if he develops more technique.

Thomas is apart of a recruiting class that also includes other defensive linemen like Joseph Jonah-Ajonye and Nasir Johnson.

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire