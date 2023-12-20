Georgia signs 4-star DL Nasir Johnson

The Georgia Bulldogs have signed defensive lineman Nasir Johnson to their 2024 class. The four-star defensive lineman is from Dublin, Ga. He committed to Georgia back in November and adds to the No. 1 class in the country.

Johnson is a monster at around 6-foot-4 and 300 pounds. He played both sides of the ball in high school, but will come to Georgia as a defensive lineman. He’s the 12th ranked defensive lineman in the country and 58th ranked player nationally per 247Sports.

Before coming to Georgia, Johnson was committed to Florida. He visited Georgia in November and four days later he flipped his commitment to the Bulldogs.

He adds to a defensive line group that losing a couple players after their senior seasons. He’ll likely be helping plug up the middle with a strong base and longer arms. The Dublin product has the talent and measurements to be a dominant force, he just needs to refine some technique to reach his ceiling.

Johnson also has a background in track and field as a thrower. In his junior year, he was a region champ in shotput and discuss.

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire