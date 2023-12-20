Georgia signs 3-star TE Colton Heinrich

The Georgia Bulldogs have added another tight end to the mix with Colton Heinrich. The three-star tight end from Coral Springs, Fla., adds to the Bulldogs’ No. 1 recruiting class. He’s the second tight end in the recruiting class next to Jaden Reddell.

Heinrich has been committed to the Bulldogs since May and was one of the first Bulldogs to sign his letter of intent.

Heinrich went to high school at Cardinal Gibbons high school and was their leading target. He caught 36 passes that went for 464 yards and three touchdowns.

Similar to Reddell, Heinrich has lined up in several positions that aren’t just at tight end. He’s done good work as a blocker, but can clearly improve with college coaching.

The 6-foot-3 tight end has been under the radar in his ranking, but he had offers from schools like Alabama and Auburn as well. He adds to the tight end room that will feature Oscar Delp, Lawson Luckie and Jaden Reddell.

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire