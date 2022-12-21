Georgia Signing Day Tracker: Who has signed with UGA so far?
The Georgia Bulldogs hold the nation’s No. 2 ranked recruiting class for the class of 2023.
There’s been little surprises so far today for the Dawgs, but things are looking strong yet again for Kirby Smart and UGA.
Here’s a look at who has signed so far, and who is still remaining:
Committed, but not yet signed:
4-star WR Raymond Cottrell
3-star OT Jamal Meriweather
SIGNED: 5-STAR CB AJ HARRIS
Hometown: Phenix City, AL
Overall ranking: 32
Throw at your own risk!
SIGNED: 4-STAR LB RAYLEN WILSON
Hometown: Tallahassee, Florida
Overall ranking: 39
#LBU strikes again 💥
SIGNED: 4-STAR S JOENEL AGUERO
Hometown: Danvers, MA
Overall ranking: 46
Secondary on 🔒
SIGNED: 4-STAR OT MONROE FREELING
Hometown: Mount Pleasant, SC
Overall ranking: 57
Another OL off the board 😤
SIGNED: 4-STAR LB TROY BOWLES
Hometown: Tampa, FL
Overall ranking: 63
Welcome home,
SIGNED: 4-STAR EDGE SAMUEL M'PEMBA
Hometown: St. Louis, MO (transferred to IMG Academy)
Overall ranking: 66
LET'S EAT 😈
SIGNED: 4-STAR OT BO HUGHLEY
Hometown: Fairburn, GA
Overall ranking: 77
Straight from the 🅰️
SIGNED: 4-STAR LB CJ ALLEN
Hometown: Barnesville, GA
Overall ranking: 78
From the Peach State!
Welcome home, @therealcjay1 #GoDawgs | #KeepItG23 pic.twitter.com/7m5kO83B7t
SIGNED: 4-STAR WR TYLER WILLIAMS
Hometown: Lakeland, FL
Overall ranking: 85
Back-to-back WRs ink with the Dawgs!
Welcome home,
Welcome home, @Ty_Williams04.#GoDawgs | #KeepItG23 pic.twitter.com/d9btocm0cW
SIGNED: 4-STAR DL JAMAAL JARRETT
Hometown: Greensboro, NC
Overall ranking: 94
BIG JAH
NC ➡️ GA, @theJahJarrett #GoDawgs | #KeepItG23 pic.twitter.com/XaLwVl7wbg
SIGNED: 4-STAR EDGE GABRIEL HARRIS
Hometown: Valdosta, Georgia (transferred to IMG Academy)
Overall ranking: 100
Down South Georgia Boy 🤠
SIGNED: 4-STAR TE PEARCE SPURLIN
Hometown: Santa Rosa Beach, FL
Overall ranking: 104
The next chapter of #TEU 💪
Welcome,
Welcome, @PearceSpurlin.#GoDawgs | #KeepItG23 pic.twitter.com/Z4yL1NSdKs
SIGNED: 4-STAR TE LAWSON LUCKIE
Hometown: Norcross, GA
Overall ranking: 147
#TEU's roots run deep!
SIGNED: 4-STAR CB DANIEL HARRIS
Hometown: Miami, FL
Overall ranking: 153
From the Sunshine State 🕶️
Welcome to GA, @h9rrisdaniel! #GoDawgs | #KeepItG23 pic.twitter.com/IsLtU43gXA
SIGNED: 4-STAR CB CHRIS PEAL
Hometown: Charlotte, NC
Overall ranking: 198
NC continues to be good to the Dawgs 🐶
Welcome to UGA,
Welcome to UGA, @chrispeal27!#GoDawgs | #KeepItG23 pic.twitter.com/d1sM5YgS9G
SIGNED: 4-STAR IOL KELTON SMITH
Hometown: Columbus, GA
Overall ranking: 224
🖊️ to 📜
SIGNED: 4-STAR RB RODERICK ROBINSON II
Hometown: San Diego, CA
Overall ranking: 231
Cali Dawg checking in 😎
Welcome the newest member of #RBU, @rodrob204!#GoDawgs | #KeepItG23 pic.twitter.com/P5JTTFxsuy
SIGNED: 4-STAR WR ANTHONY EVANS
Hometown: Converse, TX
Overall ranking: 264
The Dawgs add some speed from the Lone Star State!
Welcome,
Welcome, @AnthonyEvansIII!#GoDawgs | #KeepItG23 pic.twitter.com/8rXatFqjyx
SIGNED: 4-STAR CB JUSTYN RHETT
Hometown: Las Vegas, NV
Overall ranking: 270
Las Vegas ➡️ Athens
Dawgs hit the jackpot with @JU5TYN 🎰#GoDawgs | #KeepItG23 pic.twitter.com/rxCdmSHc5v
SIGNED: 4-STAR WR YAZEED HAYNES
Hometown: Lansdale, PA
Overall ranking: 273
We love Philly DAWGS‼️
Welcome
Welcome @ZeedHaynes.#GoDawgs | #KeepItG23 pic.twitter.com/baAUgeGpWW
SIGNED: 3-STAR IOL JOSHUA MILLER
Hometown: Colonial Heights, VA
Overall ranking: 636
V A to G A
Welcome to #DawgNation, @TheRealJMiller4!#GoDawgs | #KeepItG23 pic.twitter.com/j47menKKYz
SIGNED: 3-STAR K PEYTON WOODRING
Hometown: Lafayette, LA
Kicker ranking: 1
From the boot.
Welcome to #DawgNation, @WoodringPeyton.#GoDawgs | #KeepItG23 pic.twitter.com/oxNLKzaD3H
