Georgia Signing Day Tracker: Who has signed with UGA so far?

The Georgia Bulldogs hold the nation’s No. 2 ranked recruiting class for the class of 2023.

There’s been little surprises so far today for the Dawgs, but things are looking strong yet again for Kirby Smart and UGA.

Here’s a look at who has signed so far, and who is still remaining:

Committed, but not yet signed:

4-star WR Raymond Cottrell

3-star OT Jamal Meriweather

SIGNED: 5-STAR CB AJ HARRIS

Hometown: Phenix City, AL

Overall ranking: 32

SIGNED: 4-STAR LB RAYLEN WILSON

Hometown: Tallahassee, Florida

Overall ranking: 39

SIGNED: 4-STAR S JOENEL AGUERO

Hometown: Danvers, MA

Overall ranking: 46

SIGNED: 4-STAR OT MONROE FREELING

Hometown: Mount Pleasant, SC

Overall ranking: 57

SIGNED: 4-STAR LB TROY BOWLES

Hometown: Tampa, FL

Overall ranking: 63

SIGNED: 4-STAR EDGE SAMUEL M'PEMBA

Hometown: St. Louis, MO (transferred to IMG Academy)

Overall ranking: 66

SIGNED: 4-STAR OT BO HUGHLEY

Hometown: Fairburn, GA

Overall ranking: 77

SIGNED: 4-STAR LB CJ ALLEN

Hometown: Barnesville, GA

Overall ranking: 78

SIGNED: 4-STAR WR TYLER WILLIAMS

Hometown: Lakeland, FL

Overall ranking: 85

SIGNED: 4-STAR DL JAMAAL JARRETT

Hometown: Greensboro, NC

Overall ranking: 94

SIGNED: 4-STAR EDGE GABRIEL HARRIS

Hometown: Valdosta, Georgia (transferred to IMG Academy)

Overall ranking: 100

SIGNED: 4-STAR TE PEARCE SPURLIN

Hometown: Santa Rosa Beach, FL

Overall ranking: 104

SIGNED: 4-STAR TE LAWSON LUCKIE

Hometown: Norcross, GA

Overall ranking: 147

SIGNED: 4-STAR CB DANIEL HARRIS

Hometown: Miami, FL

Overall ranking: 153

SIGNED: 4-STAR CB CHRIS PEAL

Hometown: Charlotte, NC

Overall ranking: 198

SIGNED: 4-STAR IOL KELTON SMITH

Hometown: Columbus, GA

Overall ranking: 224

SIGNED: 4-STAR RB RODERICK ROBINSON II

Hometown: San Diego, CA

Overall ranking: 231

SIGNED: 4-STAR WR ANTHONY EVANS

Hometown: Converse, TX

Overall ranking: 264

SIGNED: 4-STAR CB JUSTYN RHETT

Hometown: Las Vegas, NV

Overall ranking: 270

SIGNED: 4-STAR WR YAZEED HAYNES

Hometown: Lansdale, PA

Overall ranking: 273

SIGNED: 3-STAR IOL JOSHUA MILLER

Hometown: Colonial Heights, VA

Overall ranking: 636

SIGNED: 3-STAR K PEYTON WOODRING

Hometown: Lafayette, LA

Kicker ranking: 1

