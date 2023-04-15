Georgia shows off 2022 national championship rings

The Georgia football program had a busy afternoon leading up to its annual G-Day spring scrimmage. Prior to kickoff, Georgia introduced Uga XI, also known as Boom, as its new mascot. Boom succeeds Uga X, who helped lead Georgia to back-to-back national titles.

Also prior to kickoff, Georgia unveiled its new national championship rings for the 2022 team.

The Bulldogs became the only program in the College Football Playoff era to win back-to-back national championships, so it’s no surprise that the ring leaned heavily into that accomplishment.

Georgia defeated TCU 65-7 to win the national championship. It was the largest win in the history of any college football bowl game and it capped off a perfect 15-0 season for the Dawgs.

Follow all your favorite Georgia teams at UGA Wire and Falcons Wire!

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire