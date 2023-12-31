Georgia sets records in dominant 63-3 Orange Bowl win over FSU

Georgia’s commitment to finish out the 2023 season on a high note paid off in full on Saturday night with a 63-3 drubbing of No. 5 Florida State in the Orange Bowl.

The Seminoles’ numerous opt outs made up most of the storylines surrounding the matchup. Yes, Florida State was missing more than 20 players due to transfers and opt outs.

What wasn’t mentioned as much is Georgia missing five starters along with 19 transfers itself.

UGA didn’t miss a beat, though, and made a glaring statement to the playoff committee and college football itself with the most dominant win in bowl history.

Georgia set four records in Miami:

The largest postseason victory margin in history (UGA set the record last season vs TCU, 65-7)

The most total yards gained in Orange Bowl history (673)

The only team in history to score at least 63 points in back-to-back postseason games

The winningest class in UGA football history (50 wins)

This performance is a testament to the culture Kirby Smart has built in Athens. Multiple draft-eligible players could have opted out and prepared for the 2024 NFL draft. Instead, they helped make the difference against the Seminoles.

Senior running back Kendall Milton led all ball carriers with nine carries for an astounding 104 yards (11.6 yard avg.) and two touchdowns. Senior tailback Daijun Edwards wasn’t far behind with seven carries for 62 yards (8.9 yard avg.) with two scores of his own.

Sophomore wide receiver Dillon Bell led all receivers with five catches for 86 yards. Junior wideout Ladd McConkey had perhaps the most memorable performance of his career, catching a 22-yard pass and scoring on a wild 27-yard run in the first half.

Junior quarterback Carson Beck played like his usual self, efficiently, passing for 203 yards on 13-of-18 attempts with two touchdowns.

A few Bulldogs put their names in Georgia history books with their first touchdowns in wide receiver Anthony Evans and tight end Lawson Luckie. Quarterback Gunner Stockton connected with both Evans and Luckie, logging his first two scores in a UGA uniform.

In total, Georgia gained a whopping 673 yards of offense.

Defensively, the Bulldogs suffocated an inexperienced FSU offense led by freshman quarterback Brock Glenn. The Seminoles gained just 209 total yards, including 89 yards on the ground and 146 yards through the air.

Georgia’s defense came up big with four turnovers, including two interceptions and two fumble recoveries.

Freshman linebacker C.J. Allen led all UGA defenders with six tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss and one pass breakup. Sophomore defensive end Mykel Williams made his mark with four tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss, a sack, a forced fumble and a pass breakup.

Defensive backs Dan Jackson and Malaki Starks recorded the game’s two interceptions.

Three-peat or not — Georgia fans have plenty to be excited about for the 2024 season with a team full of playmakers returning to Athens to make a College Football Playoff run.

