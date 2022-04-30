Georgia sets NFL record with 15 players selected in 2022 draft
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Travon WalkerAmerican football player
- Nakobe DeanAmerican football linebacker
It seems that Georgia football was pretty good this year.
Three months after the Bulldogs won their first national championship since 1980, the program set an NFL record for most players taken in a single draft with a whopping 15. That included five defensive players selected in the first round, another NFL record.
The run of players started with first overall pick Travon Walker and ended with backup tight end John FitzPatrick selected No. 212 overall in the sixth round. Heck, their punter got drafted in the fourth round, and they could have had six first-round picks had it not been for injury concerns with All-American linebacker Nakobe Dean, who slipped to the third round.
The feat overtakes a tie between Ohio State in 2004 and LSU in 2020, who both had 14 players taken.
Most picks from one school since draft moved to seven rounds
2022 Georgia 15
2004 Ohio State 14
2020 LSU 14
2016 Ohio State 12
2018 Alabama 12
2002 Miami 11
2005 Oklahoma 11
2006 USC 11
2009 USC 11
2013 FSU 11
2015 FSU 11
2017 Michigan 11
— Matt Brown (@MattBrownCFB) April 30, 2022
This is a result that certainly matches the eye test. Georgia rode the most dominant defense in the country and a strong offense to blowout after blowout, losing only once to Alabama in the SEC championship game before getting its revenge in the national title game.
Here's the entire group of players selected and their future destinations:
First round
DE Travon Walker: No. 1 overall, Jacksonville Jaguars
DT Jordan Davis: No. 13, Philadelphia Eagles
LB Quay Walker: No. 22, Green Bay Packers
DT Devonte Wyatt: No. 28, Green Bay Packers
S Lewis Cine: No. 32, Minnesota Vikings
Second round
WR George Pickens: No. 52 overall, Pittsburgh Steelers
RB James Cook: No. 63, Buffalo Bills
Third round
LB Nakobe Dean: No. 83, Philadelphia Eagles
LB Channing Tindall: No, 102, Miami Dolphins
Fourth round
RB Zamir White: No. 122, Las Vegas Raiders
P Jake Camarda: No. 133, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Sixth round
OG Justin Shaffer: No. 190, Atlanta Falcons
OG Jamaree Salyer: No, 195, Los Angeles Chargers
CB Derion Kendrick: No. 212, Los Angeles Rams
TE: John FitzPatrick: No. 213, Atlanta Falcons
We already knew Georgia was going to be remembered as a special team, and this cements it.