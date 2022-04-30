  • Oops!
Georgia sets NFL record with 15 players selected in 2022 draft

Jack Baer
·Writer
·2 min read
It seems that Georgia football was pretty good this year.

Three months after the Bulldogs won their first national championship since 1980, the program set an NFL record for most players taken in a single draft with a whopping 15. That included five defensive players selected in the first round, another NFL record.

The run of players started with first overall pick Travon Walker and ended with backup tight end John FitzPatrick selected No. 212 overall in the sixth round. Heck, their punter got drafted in the fourth round, and they could have had six first-round picks had it not been for injury concerns with All-American linebacker Nakobe Dean, who slipped to the third round.

The feat overtakes a tie between Ohio State in 2004 and LSU in 2020, who both had 14 players taken.

This is a result that certainly matches the eye test. Georgia rode the most dominant defense in the country and a strong offense to blowout after blowout, losing only once to Alabama in the SEC championship game before getting its revenge in the national title game.

Here's the entire group of players selected and their future destinations:

First round

Second round

Third round

  • LB Nakobe Dean: No. 83, Philadelphia Eagles

  • LB Channing Tindall: No, 102, Miami Dolphins

Fourth round

Sixth round

We already knew Georgia was going to be remembered as a special team, and this cements it.

Georgia had five defensive players, including nose tackle Jordan Davis, selected in the first round, and a record 15 overall. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)
