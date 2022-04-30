Georgia sets NFL record with 15 players selected in 2022 draft

It seems that Georgia football was pretty good this year.

Three months after the Bulldogs won their first national championship since 1980, the program set an NFL record for most players taken in a single draft with a whopping 15. That included five defensive players selected in the first round, another NFL record.

The run of players started with first overall pick Travon Walker and ended with backup tight end John FitzPatrick selected No. 212 overall in the sixth round. Heck, their punter got drafted in the fourth round, and they could have had six first-round picks had it not been for injury concerns with All-American linebacker Nakobe Dean, who slipped to the third round.

The feat overtakes a tie between Ohio State in 2004 and LSU in 2020, who both had 14 players taken.

Most picks from one school since draft moved to seven rounds



2022 Georgia 15

2004 Ohio State 14

2020 LSU 14

2016 Ohio State 12

2018 Alabama 12

2002 Miami 11

2005 Oklahoma 11

2006 USC 11

2009 USC 11

2013 FSU 11

2015 FSU 11

2017 Michigan 11 — Matt Brown (@MattBrownCFB) April 30, 2022

This is a result that certainly matches the eye test. Georgia rode the most dominant defense in the country and a strong offense to blowout after blowout, losing only once to Alabama in the SEC championship game before getting its revenge in the national title game.

Here's the entire group of players selected and their future destinations:

First round

Second round

WR George Pickens: No. 52 overall, Pittsburgh Steelers

RB James Cook: No. 63, Buffalo Bills

Third round

LB Nakobe Dean: No. 83, Philadelphia Eagles

LB Channing Tindall: No, 102, Miami Dolphins

Story continues

Fourth round

Sixth round

We already knew Georgia was going to be remembered as a special team, and this cements it.