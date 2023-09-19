Georgia’s Sedrick Van Pran earns weekly SEC award

The Georgia Bulldogs’ run game was one of the bright spots in the comeback win over the South Carolina Gamecocks on Saturday.

Georgia racked up 183 yards with a 4.3 yards per carry average on the day. Senior running back Daijun Edwards was the best running back on the field in his first appearance this season after working his way back from an MCL sprain.

Edwards, the Bulldogs’ leading returning rusher from last season, carried the ball 20 times for 118 yards (5.9 average) and a touchdown.

It all starts up front in the run game and junior center Sedrick Van Pran is the leader of that group for the Bulldogs. The preseason All-SEC first-team selection was named SEC Offensive Lineman of the Week for his performance on Saturday.

Van Pran wore the No. 77 jersey in honor of late teammate Devin Willock against Ball State. Ratledge wore the No. 77 jersey against South Carolina.

Van Pran is considered the top NFL draft-eligible interior offensive lineman by ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr.

🏈 WK3 | SEC Football Player of the Week OFFENSIVE LINE: Sedrick Van Pran@GeorgiaFootball x #SECFB pic.twitter.com/1mvfmnG0BI — Southeastern Conference (@SEC) September 18, 2023

Van Pran and Georgia play UAB at home in Week 4.

