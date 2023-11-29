Georgia’s secondary talks preparing for Alabama QB Jalen Milroe

The Georgia Bulldogs have the No. 1 total defense in the SEC. Georgia allows an average of 294.3 yards per game. The strength of the Georgia defense is the Dawgs’ veteran secondary.

Georgia’s defense will face a unique challenge against the Alabama Crimson Tide in the SEC championship game. Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe does an excellent job of extending plays. Milroe, who is one of the best deep passers in the country, will force Georgia’s defense to be in coverage for longer than normal.

Georgia defensive back Tykee Smith acknowledged the challenge of defending Milroe.

We’re just going to try and do what we do best, a lot of plaster. When we get a chance to tackle him we just have to make sure go in strong because he’s not a small guy by any means.

Georgia’s pass defense has the No. 7 best pass efficiency allowed (106.71) in the country. Georgia has more interceptions (12) than passing touchdowns allowed (12) this season.

Jalen Milroe’s ability to extend plays allowed him to buy time to throw a perfect pass as Alabama upset Auburn on a miraculous fourth-and-31 conversion.

Georgia safety Javon Bullard knows that he will have to be in coverage for a few precious extra seconds on Saturday.

When you have a guy who is that creative with his legs, who is that talented with his arm, and can extend plays it’s hard playing a guy like him. Especially as a defensive back the only thing you can do is cover your guy, hope that the rush gets there, and hope that our gameplan works to perfection.

Inevitably, Jalen Milroe will connect on a few key plays, but Georgia needs to try to prevent as many explosive plays as possible. Javon Bullard knows that Jalen Milroe will make some magic happen.

The guy is going to make plays, that’s inevitable, he’s a tremendous athlete who’s going to extend plays, but we just have to do our best to slow that down throughout the game.

Milroe connected with former Georgia wide receiver Jermaine Burton on a 68 yard touchdown pass against Auburn. Georgia must limit huge chunk plays like that and instead force Alabama to drive the length of the field.

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire