Georgia’s SEC baseball tournament opponent set

The Georgia Bulldogs will face the LSU Tigers bright and early in the SEC baseball tournament. The Dawgs and Tigers open on the SEC tournament with Game 1, which will be played at 10:30 a.m. ET on Tuesday, May 21. The Georgia-LSU game will be televised on SEC Network.

The winner of Game 1 will face the Kentucky Wildcats. Kentucky is the SEC baseball tournament’s No. 3 seed. After the opening day of the SEC baseball tournament the format switches to double elimination.

Georgia baseball was red hot before dropping its final series of the season to Florida. Georgia finished the season 39-14 and went 17-13 in SEC action to earn the No. 6 seed in the SEC tournament. LSU earned the No. 11 seed after going 36-20 and 13-17 in SEC play.

The SEC baseball tournament will be held at Hoover Metropolitan Complex in Hoover, Alabama, from May 21-26. Georgia has never won an SEC tournament. The Bulldogs have won the SEC regular season six times.

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire