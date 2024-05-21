Georgia’s season opener against Clemson ranked as best game of Week 1

College Sports Wire ranks Georgia’s season opener against the Clemson Tigers as the best game in Week 1. Georgia will face Clemson in Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia.

Patrick Conn considers the Georgia-Clemson game to be the best season opener in Week 1 over games like Texas A&M-Notre Dame, LSU-USC and Florida-Miami. ESPN’s “College GameDay” is electing to be in College Station, Texas, for Texas A&M’s home game against Notre Dame.

“The only other teams to win multiple national titles in the Nick Saban era at Alabama will face off,” said Conn. Georgia and Clemson last played in the 2021 season opener, which was a 10-3 Georgia victory. “Since that day both teams went in different directions. The Georgia Bulldogs would go on to win the national championship that year and the next. Since that win, UGA is 41-2 with three New Years Six victories and two titles.”

“On the flipside of that coin the Clemson Tigers are 29-9,” continues Conn. “On the surface that might not look too bad but by the new standards in Death Valley, it very much is. The Tigers have struggled to get back to the national championship level where they made appearances in four of five seasons from 2015 to 2019.”

Georgia and Clemson are both national championship contenders. However, Clemson is more of a fringe title contender after the Tigers’ recent struggles.

The Georgia-Clemson game will be played on Saturday, Aug. 31 at noon ET and will be televised on ABC. Georgia fans aren’t excited about playing the season at noon, but at least the Bulldog faithful won’t have to wait longer to watch Georgia return to action.

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire