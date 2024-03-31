Georgia’s Sanford Stadium included in top-11 most intimidating CFB environments

Georgia’s Sanford Stadium always seems to be overlooked when the “best environment” debate is raised each year.

That’s not the case to 247Sports’ Brad Crawford, who recently attempted to list the top-11 most intimidating environments in all of college football for the 2024 season.

Alabama, Auburn, Tennessee and Texas A&M are widely considered as some of the best environments that the SEC and college football has to offer. For what it’s worth, the Bulldogs are ahead of all of those venues in Crawford’s mind.

“Georgia holds college football’s longest active home winning streak at 25 games approaching the 2024 season, the Bulldogs’ last loss coming against South Carolina way back in 2019. They’ve won two national championships over that stretch and narrowly missed a shot at a three-peat last fall after losing to Alabama in Atlanta prior to the selection committee’s final vote. This year’s home schedule includes Tennessee and Auburn for the Bulldogs. Both of those game should approach record attendance.” — Crawford

CFB’s most intimidating environments for 2024

11. Doak Campbell Stadium (Florida State)

10. Bryant-Denny Stadium (Alabama)

9. Lane Stadium (Virginia Tech)

8. Jordan-Hare Stadium (Auburn)

7. Autzen Stadium (Oregon)

6. Beaver Satdium (Penn State)

5. Neyland Stadium (Tennessee)

4. Michigan Stadium (Michigan)

3. Kyle Field (Texas A&M)

2. Sanford Stadium (Georgia)

1. Tiger Stadium (LSU)

The Bulldogs will suit up in Sanford for the annual G-Day scrimmage game on April 13. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET, televised on SEC Network+.

