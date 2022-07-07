Georgia’s Sanford Stadium among most intimidating venues in college football

The University of Georgia’s Sanford Stadium is known across the nation as one of the most aesthetically pleasing venues in all of college football. Designed by the MIT-trained architect Thomas Atwood, Sanford Stadium was built with its beautiful surrounding views in mind.

But don’t be fooled by the symmetry Sanford Stadium offers, combined with the natural beauty and scenic campus views. When the Dawgs host a big-time opponent on a fall Saturday, it’s tough to find a more hostile environment than in Athens, Georgia.

As the start of the 2022 college football season draws near, 247Sports’ Brad Crawford put together his list of the nine most intimidating stadiums across the nation. Sure enough, Sanford Stadium was on the list, checking in at No. 4.

What 247Sports says…

Nov 21, 2020; Athens, Georgia, USA; A general view of the stadium during the game between the Mississippi State Bulldogs and the Georgia Bulldogs during the second half at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Georgia has won 12 straight games at home, the second-longest streak in the SEC (Alabama, 13). More than 92,000 strong packed Sanford Stadium earlier this spring for the program’s first national championship celebration in 41 years following Georgia’s win over Alabama in the title game. It was a long time coming for a championship-starved fanbase at one of the nation’s most dominant programs. The Bulldogs are especially tough to beat at home under Kirby Smart with the last loss coming during the 2019 season in upset fashion to South Carolina, two weeks after Georgia had beaten seventh-ranked Notre Dame at night. Georgia’s 2022 home schedule includes a rivalry showdown with Auburn early and a late-season affair with Tennessee that could decide the SEC East.

The top 9: