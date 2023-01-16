Georgia safety Christopher Smith declares for NFL draft

Georgia Bulldogs safety Christopher Smith is entering the 2023 NFL draft. Smith is a former four-star recruit. He began his career at Georgia in 2018. His return boosted the play of Georgia’s secondary during the 2022 season.

Christopher Smith is an excellent tackler and rarely is out of position. The former Hapeville Charter standout will be missed. Georgia is expected to turn to Malaki Starks and David Daniel-Sisavanh at the safety position in 2023. The Dawgs additionally signed elite safety recruit Joenel Aguero.

Smith, who was named as an All-American, has accepted an invitation to the 2023 Reese’s Senior Bowl. The Senior Bowl will be played on Feb. 4 at 2:30 p.m. ET in Mobile, Alabama. The Senior Bowl is considered the top NFL draft scouting scrimmage ahead of the draft.

Christopher Smith was named as one of four finalists for the Bronko Nagurski Trophy. Smith, a senior, finished the 2022 college football season 60 total tackles, one sack, three interceptions, a forced fumble, and five pass deflections. Smith had a memorable blocked field goal return for a touchdown in the SEC championship game against LSU.

Smith finishes his Georgia career as a back-to-back national champion. The 5-foot-11, 195-pound safety is ranked as the No. 62 player in the 2023 NFL draft.

Christopher Smith thanked Bulldog nation via Twitter:

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire