Georgia WR AD Mitchell enters NCAA transfer portal
AD Mitchell enters the transfer portal
AD Mitchell enters the transfer portal
As of Wednesday afternoon, the latest Miami player intending to transfer had started 42 games in four seasons.
Penn State has picked up a second transfer portal wide receiver for the 2023 season.
AD Mitchell and Texas could be a match made in heaven.
Ole Miss football made a key addition to its offensive line on Tuesday.
That was hardly a good, hard foul.
Jordan Riley's success and a game sealing sequence from G'Town's 77-73 loss at Villanova are explored.
Miami’s record — in two sports — against Duke not what would be expected
This Penn State wide receiver enters the transfer portal with three years of eligibility remaining.
#Wisconsin beat USC in November. The Trojans want @TheBadgersWire to thrive and pick off other bubble teams such as Penn State. That happened Tuesday night.
Why 2024 could be the year that Kirby Smart and Georgia lands their first No. 1 recruiting class since the class of 2020
Rob Gronkowski teased Tom Brady about possibly dating Sally Field, with whom Brady stars in the upcoming comedy “80 for Brady.”
Someone has stolen $10,000 used to care for homeless pets, according to a post from Harbor Humane.
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) on Jan. 17 said that House Republicans would not support an increase of the debt limit without enacting spending cuts.
Mississippi State football will have the nation's leading kick returner back next season after Lideatrick Griffin announced he's coming back.
Reports are connecting Tom Brady to the Tennessee Titans in 2023 free agency. Does this connection make sense, and if so, is it realistic?
Oregon Ducks defensive backs Steve Stephens and Jamal Hill are both reportedly returning to Eugene for the 2023 season.
Meghan Markle previously recreated the curtsy she gave to Queen Elizabeth in the couple’s Netflix docuseries, ‘Harry & Meghan’
Michigan co-offensive coordinator has been placed on leave, a team spokesperson confirmed to 7 Action Sports on Tuesday.
Governor DeSantis signed an executive order that would take immediate action to protect our environment and our water.
Michigan co-offensive coordinator Matt Weiss is being investigated on a report of computer access crimes that are alleged to have happened in December, according to published reports.