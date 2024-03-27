Georgia running back Trevor Etienne’s possible suspension could significantly impact Clemson vs. Georgia

Former Clemson star running back Travis Etienne’s younger brother Trevor is a star in his own right, transferring to Georgia in the offseason to bolster the Bulldogs offense even further.

As many of you likely know by now, the Tigers face Georgia for their season opener and Etienne’s status for that is in question. Over the weekend, Etienne was arrested on DUI charges, with a possible suspension on the way. This could seriously impact the matchup between Clemson and the Bulldogs.

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart touched on the situation during a press conference Tuesday.

“As we also know, sometimes kids don’t make the best decisions,” Smart said. “The older you get, sometimes the tougher the consequences are for your mistakes. So, he’s not going to let this mistake define him. He’s embarrassed. He’s upset. He knows he made a mistake. It’s a teaching moment, and we hope he gets better from it.”

If disciplinary actions are taken, Etienne could miss the entire game. Without one of their top offensive weapons, the Tigers’ chances naturally increase. This will be a situation to monitor closely.

