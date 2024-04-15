Georgia running back to enter transfer portal

With the transfer portal re-opening tomorrow for the next two weeks, no team is exempt from roster movement. This includes Georgia, as running back Andrew Paul announced his plans to enter the portal just two days removed from the Bulldogs’ spring game on his Instagram.

Paul was in line to contend for a large rotational role at the running back position this season, though was still presumed to be the third option in the group. The 5-foot-11, 220 pound former three-star recruit is originally from Dallas, Texas, and chose the Dawgs in 2022 over Clemson and Michigan among others. He saw limited action in 2023, rushing for 129 yards on 29 carries with one touchdown after missing the 2022 season with an ACL tear.

Paul’s decision leaves the Bulldogs with six scholarship running backs for the 2024 season at this time, those being Florida transfer Trevor Etienne, sophomore Roderick Robinson, redshirt sophomore Branson Robinson, and three incoming freshmen in Chauncey Bowens, Dwight Phillips Jr., and Nate Frazier. He recorded 44 yards on four carries during the G-day game on Saturday.

It’s entirely possible that Georgia will look to replace Paul with another running back in the transfer portal.

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire