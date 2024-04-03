Georgia routed by Seton Hall, ending NIT run

The Georgia Bulldogs run to the National Invitational Tournament semifinals ended Tuesday night in Indianapolis in an 84-67 loss to the Seton Hall Pirates. This loss ends head coach Mike White’s second season with a final record of 20-17, a slight improvement on last season’s 16-16 finish.

The Pirates got off to a hot start, while the Bulldogs struggled to find any rhythm offensively, leading to a halftime score of 42-25 in favor of Seton Hall. The two teams would score an even 42 in the second half, but Georgia never cut the lead to fewer than 11 points.

Silas Demary Jr. was the Bulldogs leading scorer, with 19 points in addition to four assists and three rebounds. The Dawgs as a team shot only 38.5% from the field and 19.2% from three, while the Pirates managed to shoot 47.1% and 40% respectively and also outrebounded the Dawgs 45 to 32.

Seton Hall will advance to the NIT final against the Indiana State Sycamores, while Georgia will begin to prepare for the 2024-2025 season.

