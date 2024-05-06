Georgia rises six spots USA TODAY Sports baseball coaches poll

The Georgia Bulldogs are up six spots in the baseball rankings after going 4-0 this past week. Georgia is the No. 12 team in the May 6 edition of the USA TODAY Sports baseball coaches poll.

Georgia looked dominant over the past week. The Bulldogs swept previous No. 13 Vanderbilt in a home series that featured a pair of run-rule victories. Vanderbilt is now unranked.

Georgia infielder/outfielder Charlie Condon has hit a home run in seven consecutive games and is the best player in the country. Condon and the Georgia offense are among the nation’s best.

Georgia is 13-11 in conference play and 35-12 on the season. Georgia has won five games in a row and is an incredible 28-3 at home. The Bulldogs got a pair of excellent pitching performances against Vanderbilt and are playing their best baseball of the season.

The SEC has four of the five top teams in the country in Arkansas, Tennessee, Kentucky, and Texas A&M. The SEC continues to be baseball’s strongest conference. Texas A&M is no longer the No. 1 team in the country. Tennessee is the nation’s new No. 1 and is an impressive 17-7 in SEC play.

Georgia baseball’s next series is against No. 15 South Carolina in Columbia, South Carolina, from Thursday-Saturday. This is shaping up to be a special season for Georgia baseball.

