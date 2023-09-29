Georgia reveals uniforms for matchup vs Auburn

The No. 1 ranked Georgia Bulldogs (4-0) revealed what uniform combination we will see on Saturday versus the Auburn Tigers (3-1).

The Bulldogs announced that they will suit up in the classic white tops, silver britches and red helmets.

Classic threads for the Deep South’s Oldest Rivalry 🧵#GoDawgs pic.twitter.com/ZPU13WMLDF — Georgia Football (@GeorgiaFootball) September 28, 2023

Georgia’s uniform Twitter post came after the Tigers’ hinted at an all-orange combination. It’s not clear if Auburn will wear all-orange, but Tigers’ fans have been asked to wear orange to Jordan-Hare Stadium.

Auburn last hosted an “All Auburn, All Orange” game against Penn State last season. The Tigers haven’t worn orange jerseys since 1980.

The only other departure from Auburn’s traditional combination since 2019 came last year versus Ole Miss, when the Tigers wore orange facemasks.

We very well could see that change on Saturday. It’s no secret that this matchup is important for the Tigers, who aim to rebound after a 27-10 loss to Texas A&M last week. A win over the Bulldogs would give first-year head coach Hugh Freeze plenty of leeway this season.

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire